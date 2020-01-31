National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Calfrac Well Services Ltd (TSE:CFW)

Calfrac Well Services Ltd (TSE:CFW) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial cut their FY2019 EPS estimates for Calfrac Well Services in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 28th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Colman now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.91) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.89). National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $1.50 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Calfrac Well Services’ Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.83) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.89) EPS.

Get Calfrac Well Services alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CFW. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$1.75 to C$1.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$3.25 to C$2.25 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. TD Securities lowered shares of Calfrac Well Services from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$1.50 to C$0.50 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$1.00 price objective on shares of Calfrac Well Services in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$1.00 to C$1.25 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Calfrac Well Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$1.69.

Calfrac Well Services stock opened at C$0.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $141.99 million and a P/E ratio of -1.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.35. Calfrac Well Services has a 12-month low of C$0.78 and a 12-month high of C$3.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 242.32.

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported C($0.18) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.18). The business had revenue of C$399.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$455.08 million.

About Calfrac Well Services

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Mexico, and Argentina. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, other well stimulation, and pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

Further Reading: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Calfrac Well Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calfrac Well Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.