National Bank Financial Lowers Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Price Target to C$16.50

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$18.00 to C$16.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 43.35% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CVE. Morgan Stanley lowered Cenovus Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. CIBC reduced their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$16.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. AltaCorp Capital raised Cenovus Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.83.

Shares of CVE traded down C$0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$11.51. 2,208,871 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,730,821. The company has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion and a PE ratio of 19.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.38, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.06. Cenovus Energy has a one year low of C$9.62 and a one year high of C$14.31.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.62 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Keith A.J. Macphail acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$13.08 per share, for a total transaction of C$261,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 222,000 shares in the company, valued at C$2,903,760.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

