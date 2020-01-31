National Bank Financial Lowers Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Price Target to C$3.00

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) had its target price reduced by National Bank Financial from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 79.64% from the stock’s current price.

TVE has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James set a C$3.25 price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Laurentian reduced their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.25 to C$4.75 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$2.50 price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a C$2.50 price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$3.31.

Tamarack Valley Energy stock traded down C$0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$1.67. 605,352 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 709,191. Tamarack Valley Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$1.59 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.62.

In other news, Senior Officer Ken Cruikshank sold 37,440 shares of Tamarack Valley Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.80, for a total value of C$67,392.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 164,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$296,400.60. Also, Senior Officer Ronald Steve Hozjan sold 16,000 shares of Tamarack Valley Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.82, for a total transaction of C$29,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 377,327 shares in the company, valued at C$686,735.14. Insiders have sold a total of 186,900 shares of company stock valued at $350,304 in the last 90 days.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

