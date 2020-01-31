National Bank Financial Trims Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) Target Price to C$3.00

Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) had its target price reduced by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 34.53% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James set a C$3.00 target price on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. TD Securities lowered shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$3.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$3.12.

Shares of TSE AAV traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$2.23. 485,058 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 678,055. Advantage Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of C$1.35 and a 1-year high of C$2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.12, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $416.81 million and a PE ratio of 173.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.14.

Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$56.93 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Advantage Oil & Gas will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Advantage Oil & Gas

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 200 net sections of land in Glacier, Wembley, and Valhalla, Alberta.

