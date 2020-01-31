National Bank Financial Trims Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) Target Price to C$2.75

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) had its target price cut by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.03% from the stock’s current price.

CJ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James set a C$2.50 target price on shares of Cardinal Energy and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$3.41.

Cardinal Energy stock traded down C$0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$2.33. The company had a trading volume of 367,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,367. The firm has a market cap of $288.77 million and a PE ratio of 4.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Cardinal Energy has a one year low of C$1.90 and a one year high of C$3.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$2.60 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.34.

Cardinal Energy Company Profile

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada. It holds interests in the Midale, Wainwright, Mitsue, Bantry, and Grande Prairie properties. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

