National Bank Financial Trims InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO) Target Price to C$1.05

InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$1.20 to C$1.05 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 81.03% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on InPlay Oil from C$1.50 to C$1.40 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Get InPlay Oil alerts:

IPO stock traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$0.58. The company had a trading volume of 68,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,248. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.70, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $41.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.63. InPlay Oil has a fifty-two week low of C$0.49 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.34.

InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$17.40 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that InPlay Oil will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About InPlay Oil

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily holds interests in the Caradium Formation in the Pembina and Willesden Green pools located in West Central Alberta.

See Also: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for InPlay Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InPlay Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.