National Bank Financial Trims Petroshale (CVE:PSH) Target Price to C$1.10

Petroshale (CVE:PSH) had its target price cut by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$1.35 to C$1.10 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 120.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Petroshale from C$2.00 to C$1.85 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

PSH stock traded down C$0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$0.50. 128,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,667. The firm has a market cap of $101.85 million and a P/E ratio of 7.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.42, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.64. Petroshale has a 1-year low of C$0.38 and a 1-year high of C$1.36.

Petroshale (CVE:PSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$52.89 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Petroshale will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Petroshale Company Profile

PetroShale Inc, a junior oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and consolidation of interests primarily in the North Dakota Bakken/Three Forks. It owns interests in the Antelope field covering an area of 1,639 net acres located in North Dakota; approximately 1,931 net acres in the South Berthold area of North Dakota; approximately 340 net acres in the North Nesson area; and approximately 120 acres in the Stockyard Creek area of North Dakota, the United States.

