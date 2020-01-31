National Bank Financial Trims Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Target Price to C$43.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its target price reduced by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$47.00 to C$43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.15% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SU. CSFB lowered their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$47.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$48.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, GMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$49.00.

Shares of SU stock traded down C$1.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$40.51. 1,626,109 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,028,955. The firm has a market cap of $63.02 billion and a PE ratio of 12.89. Suncor Energy has a 1 year low of C$36.32 and a 1 year high of C$46.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$43.02 and a 200 day moving average of C$40.85.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.71 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$9.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$10.56 billion. Analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post 3.1400001 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Suncor Energy news, Senior Officer Paul Douglas Gardner sold 30,000 shares of Suncor Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.32, for a total value of C$1,269,600.00. Also, Senior Officer Michael Roderick Macsween sold 10,000 shares of Suncor Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.12, for a total value of C$421,160.00. Insiders sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock worth $2,538,926 over the last three months.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

