National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $367.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.87 million. National Instruments had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 11.90%. National Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. National Instruments updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.24-0.38 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $0.24-0.38 EPS.

NASDAQ NATI traded up $0.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.72. The stock had a trading volume of 66,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,096. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 37.27 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.64. National Instruments has a 12 month low of $38.01 and a 12 month high of $48.22.

NATI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes LabVIEW, a graphical application software package to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

