National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,639 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System owned approximately 0.06% of National Retail Properties worth $5,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in National Retail Properties by 3.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,863,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $838,280,000 after purchasing an additional 438,201 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in National Retail Properties by 4.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,325,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,562,000 after purchasing an additional 140,654 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its position in National Retail Properties by 100.9% in the third quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,008,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,600 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in National Retail Properties by 10.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,338,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,507,000 after purchasing an additional 131,691 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in National Retail Properties by 5.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 904,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,011,000 after purchasing an additional 46,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 10,711 shares of National Retail Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total transaction of $558,150.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,805,609.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NNN opened at $56.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.39, a current ratio of 8.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.36, a PEG ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.05. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.32 and a 52 week high of $59.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.98.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.34). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 38.62% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $168.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. National Retail Properties’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is 76.87%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Retail Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.29.

National Retail Properties Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

