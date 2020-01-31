NavCoin (NAV) Price Reaches $0.0965 on Major Exchanges

NavCoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. One NavCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0965 or 0.00001034 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, cfinex, Bittrex and Binance. NavCoin has a market capitalization of $6.49 million and approximately $33,905.00 worth of NavCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, NavCoin has traded up 6.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NavCoin alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00006493 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003785 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00008530 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001369 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00039892 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000061 BTC.

NavCoin Coin Profile

NavCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2014. NavCoin’s total supply is 67,239,093 coins. The official website for NavCoin is www.navcoin.org. NavCoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin. NavCoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. The Reddit community for NavCoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

NavCoin Coin Trading

NavCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: cfinex, Bittrex, Upbit, Cryptopia, Poloniex, LiteBit.eu and Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NavCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NavCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NavCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NavCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NavCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.