Neenah Inc (NYSE:NP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.47

Neenah Inc (NYSE:NP) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 31st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.47 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. This is a boost from Neenah’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

Neenah has a payout ratio of 47.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Neenah to earn $3.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.9%.

Neenah stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,814. Neenah has a fifty-two week low of $56.67 and a fifty-two week high of $77.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.72.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Neenah had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $231.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Neenah will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO John P. O’donnell sold 15,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $1,035,724.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,066,075.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Philip C. Moore sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total value of $448,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,198,819.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,957 shares of company stock worth $2,023,243. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NP. ValuEngine upgraded Neenah from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Neenah from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Neenah from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Neenah, Inc produces and sells technical products, and fine paper and packaging products worldwide. Its Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other uses; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes; and coated lightweight abrasive papers for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.

