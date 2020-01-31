Negative Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Share Price

News coverage about Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) has been trending negative this week, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Deutsche Lufthansa earned a media sentiment score of -2.73 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the transportation company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the media headlines that may have effected Deutsche Lufthansa’s ranking:

Get Deutsche Lufthansa alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:DLAKY traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $15.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,327. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.03. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 1 year low of $14.22 and a 1 year high of $26.83. The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter. Deutsche Lufthansa had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Deutsche Lufthansa will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DLAKY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.75.

About Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. It operates through Network Airlines, Point-to-Point Airlines, Logistics, MRO, Catering segments. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 263 destinations in 86 countries. The Point-to-Point Airlines segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 62 countries.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.