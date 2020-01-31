Negative News Coverage Unlikely to Impact MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Stock Price

Press coverage about MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) has trended negative this week, according to InfoTrie. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR earned a daily sentiment score of -2.60 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 3 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

MZDAY traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,752. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.43. MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR has a 12 month low of $4.01 and a 12 month high of $6.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 4.94%. The company had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. On average, analysts forecast that MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR Company Profile

Mazda Motor Corporation manufactures and sells passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its principal products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, and automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles.

