NEM Achieves Market Cap of $426.77 Million (XEM)

NEM (CURRENCY:XEM) traded 12.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. NEM has a total market cap of $426.77 million and approximately $32.55 million worth of NEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEM coin can now be purchased for about $0.0474 or 0.00000503 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Coinsuper, YoBit and Bitbns. During the last seven days, NEM has traded up 22.6% against the US dollar.

NEM Profile

NEM (CRYPTO:XEM) is a proof-of-importance (PoI) coin that uses the ProofofImportance hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 31st, 2015. NEM’s total supply is 8,999,999,999 coins. The Reddit community for NEM is /r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NEM’s official message board is forum.nem.io. NEM’s official Twitter account is @NEMofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. NEM’s official website is nem.io.

Buying and Selling NEM

NEM can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Coinsuper, Poloniex, Kuna, Crex24, Binance, Koineks, Bithumb, Zaif, Cryptomate, Upbit, Iquant, COSS, OpenLedger DEX, Liquid, CoinTiger, OKEx, HitBTC, LiteBit.eu, BTC Trade UA, Coinbe, Bittrex, BTC-Alpha, Kryptono, Exrates, Livecoin, B2BX, Huobi, Indodax, YoBit and Bitbns. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEM using one of the exchanges listed above.

