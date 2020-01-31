Neo (NEO) Price Reaches $11.58 on Exchanges

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. One Neo coin can now be bought for approximately $11.58 or 0.00122935 BTC on exchanges including BitMart, Bibox, LBank and Ovis. Neo has a market capitalization of $816.96 million and $471.99 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Neo has traded up 11.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $285.82 or 0.03033880 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010614 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00196224 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00030250 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00020287 BTC.

Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. The official website for Neo is neo.org. The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Neo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, DragonEX, CoinBene, Coinsuper, Allcoin, Kucoin, Exrates, Cobinhood, Tidebit, Koinex, Coinnest, Ovis, Huobi, Upbit, CoinEgg, BitMart, Livecoin, TDAX, Bittrex, Bitbns, Bitinka, Bibox, Liquid, HitBTC, Switcheo Network, BCEX, OKEx, BigONE, Binance, ZB.COM, Gate.io, Coinrail, Cryptopia, OTCBTC, CoinEx, COSS, BitForex and Bitfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neo using one of the exchanges listed above.

