Neptune Wellness Solutions (TSE:NEPT) PT Set at C$3.75 by Cowen

Neptune Wellness Solutions (TSE:NEPT) has been given a C$3.75 price target by equities research analysts at Cowen in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of TSE NEPT traded down C$0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$3.12. The stock had a trading volume of 166,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,976. The company has a market capitalization of $287.34 million and a P/E ratio of -5.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.84. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 52 week low of C$3.01 and a 52 week high of C$8.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.10.

In related news, Senior Officer Jean-Daniel Bélanger sold 29,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.80, for a total value of C$112,168.40.

About Neptune Wellness Solutions

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, engages in the extraction, purification, and formulation of value-added differentiated science based products. It develops turnkey nutrition product solutions in various delivery forms. The company offers specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

