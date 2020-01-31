Nestree Hits Market Capitalization of $1.39 Million (EGG)

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 31st. One Nestree token can now be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox and Coinone. During the last week, Nestree has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Nestree has a market capitalization of $1.39 million and approximately $158,313.00 worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00046676 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00067480 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000820 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00062167 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,493.36 or 1.00591765 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000742 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001452 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 32.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nestree Profile

Nestree (CRYPTO:EGG) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 377,051,319 tokens. Nestree’s official message board is medium.com/nestree. Nestree’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nestree is www.nestree.io.

Buying and Selling Nestree

Nestree can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nestree directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nestree should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nestree using one of the exchanges listed above.

