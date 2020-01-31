Netko Price Tops $0.0178 (NETKO)

Netko (CURRENCY:NETKO) traded 22.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 31st. One Netko coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0178 or 0.00000190 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. In the last week, Netko has traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Netko has a total market cap of $168,629.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of Netko was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Netko alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $278.94 or 0.02974842 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010661 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00195503 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00030332 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003150 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00036997 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00122686 BTC.

About Netko

NETKO is a coin. It launched on March 8th, 2017. Netko’s total supply is 9,461,065 coins. The official website for Netko is netko.tech. Netko’s official Twitter account is @NetkoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Netko

Netko can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netko directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Netko should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Netko using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Netko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Netko and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.