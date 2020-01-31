Neumark 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1,523.00 (NEU)

Neumark (CURRENCY:NEU) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 31st. Neumark has a market cap of $4.86 million and $1,523.00 worth of Neumark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neumark token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001311 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Liqui, IDEX and BitBay. Over the last seven days, Neumark has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $276.43 or 0.02950141 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010666 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00194028 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00030178 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00122465 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Neumark

Neumark’s genesis date was August 14th, 2017. Neumark’s total supply is 72,072,016 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,532,925 tokens. The official message board for Neumark is blog.neufund.org. The Reddit community for Neumark is /r/neufund and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Neumark is neufund.org. Neumark’s official Twitter account is @neufundorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Neumark Token Trading

Neumark can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, YoBit, BitBay, Liqui and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neumark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neumark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neumark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

