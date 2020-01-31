Neutral Dollar (NUSD) Price Reaches $1.00 on Exchanges

Neutral Dollar (CURRENCY:NUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. Neutral Dollar has a market capitalization of $81,256.00 and $26,401.00 worth of Neutral Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neutral Dollar token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00010675 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX and KuCoin. During the last week, Neutral Dollar has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00036997 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $550.41 or 0.05870075 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00025349 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00128657 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00016102 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00034106 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002325 BTC.

About Neutral Dollar

NUSD is a token. It was first traded on June 11th, 2018. Neutral Dollar ‘s total supply is 95,153 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,178 tokens. The official message board for Neutral Dollar is medium.com/@neutralproject. Neutral Dollar ‘s official Twitter account is @havven_io. The official website for Neutral Dollar is neutralproject.com.

Buying and Selling Neutral Dollar

Neutral Dollar can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutral Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutral Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neutral Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

