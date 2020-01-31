New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:NJR) Shares Bought by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:NJR) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 491,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,020 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 0.55% of New Jersey Resources worth $21,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $26,742,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,176,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,449,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $619,628,000 after buying an additional 180,472 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 936,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,357,000 after buying an additional 179,411 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 446.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 218,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,863,000 after buying an additional 178,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.72% of the company’s stock.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

Shares of New Jersey Resources stock opened at $42.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. New Jersey Resources Corp has a twelve month low of $40.32 and a twelve month high of $51.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.32.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $479.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources Corp will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.313 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.10%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of New Jersey Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Guggenheim cut shares of New Jersey Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Midstream segments. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 538,700 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.