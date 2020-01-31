New York Community Bancorp, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $0.85 Per Share (NYSE:NYCB)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) – Analysts at Wedbush reduced their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 29th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.85 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.86. Wedbush also issued estimates for New York Community Bancorp’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $259.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens lowered their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, B. Riley downgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $13.00 to $11.50 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. New York Community Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

NYSE NYCB traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.19. The company had a trading volume of 186,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,103,886. New York Community Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.38 and a fifty-two week high of $13.79. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.77 and its 200 day moving average is $11.95.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 40.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 8,981 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 33.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,853,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,493,000 after purchasing an additional 464,682 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 7.5% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 814,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,134,000 after purchasing an additional 56,708 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $12,988,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 14.0% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 129,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 15,855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.62% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.08%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.31%.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

