New York State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Stake in Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 261,443 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,712 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.17% of Jabil worth $10,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Jabil by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 40,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at $17,057,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Jabil by 128.6% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 5,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Jabil by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 12,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Jabil by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Sergio Cadavid sold 610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $26,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $380,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,519,784.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 310,017 shares of company stock valued at $12,532,302 over the last three months. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Jabil to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Jabil from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Standpoint Research cut Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Jabil from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.63.

Shares of NYSE JBL opened at $39.80 on Friday. Jabil Inc has a twelve month low of $24.50 and a twelve month high of $44.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 30.38, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.00.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The technology company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. Jabil had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 0.78%. The firm had revenue of $7.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Jabil’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Jabil Inc will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Jabil’s payout ratio is 17.68%.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

