New York State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.17% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide worth $9,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP James H. Iv Hunter sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,543,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO R. Lee Cunningham sold 2,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $334,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,589 shares of company stock valued at $6,190,461 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine cut Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Nomura set a $136.00 price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.43.

Shares of VAC stock opened at $124.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.22. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp has a 12-month low of $82.43 and a 12-month high of $131.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is an increase from Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 36.73%.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club brands, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

