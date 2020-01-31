New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Holdings in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,900 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.17% of The Medicines worth $11,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in shares of The Medicines by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,884,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,202,000 after buying an additional 16,956 shares during the period. Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new stake in The Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at $42,897,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Medicines in the 2nd quarter valued at $16,547,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its holdings in The Medicines by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 442,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in The Medicines by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 263,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,156,000 after purchasing an additional 45,962 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of The Medicines stock opened at $84.90 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.77 and a 200-day moving average of $59.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.45, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of -29.18 and a beta of 1.10. The Medicines Company has a 1-year low of $17.81 and a 1-year high of $84.98.

The Medicines (NASDAQ:MDCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.12). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.70) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Medicines Company will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MDCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Leerink Swann downgraded The Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded The Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. BidaskClub upgraded The Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Svb Leerink downgraded The Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $78.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded The Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.57.

The Medicines Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of therosclerotic cardiovascular disease. The company is developing Inclisiran, an investigational RNA interference therapeutic that inhibits production of proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 9, which controls LDL-cholesterol levels.

