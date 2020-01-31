New York State Teachers Retirement System Grows Position in News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 808,010 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,681 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of News worth $11,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NWSA. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of News by 1.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,212,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,079,000 after purchasing an additional 12,978 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of News during the first quarter worth $3,730,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of News by 588.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 612,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,265,000 after purchasing an additional 523,660 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of News by 115.7% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 13,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in News in the second quarter valued at $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub cut News from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.30.

Shares of News stock opened at $13.65 on Friday. News Corp has a twelve month low of $11.22 and a twelve month high of $15.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.50 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.68.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. News had a positive return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that News Corp will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

About News

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

