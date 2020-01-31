New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $1.85 Billion Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,303,306 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 85,074 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 4.3% of New York State Teachers Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of Apple worth $1,850,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westwood Management Corp IL acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Bay Rivers Group acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $4,571,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 128,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $37,602,000 after buying an additional 2,419 shares during the last quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 23,014 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,758,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $2,164,000. 60.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total transaction of $9,639,799.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,170,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,788,823.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock opened at $323.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.56 and a 12 month high of $327.85. The firm has a market cap of $1,421.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $299.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.98.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.18 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 13.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.90%.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Apple from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $342.00 price objective for the company. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a price objective (up previously from ) on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.18.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

