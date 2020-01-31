New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $10.44 Million Holdings in Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 241,710 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 9,800 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.15% of Skechers USA worth $10,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers USA in the 3rd quarter valued at $597,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Skechers USA by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 277,104 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,350,000 after acquiring an additional 92,188 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Skechers USA during the 3rd quarter worth $406,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Skechers USA by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,986,576 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $223,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Skechers USA by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 109,118 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,076,000 after acquiring an additional 30,606 shares during the last quarter. 75.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SKX. Zacks Investment Research boosted their target price on shares of Skechers USA to $42.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Skechers USA from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Skechers USA from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Skechers USA in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Skechers USA in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Skechers USA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.23.

In related news, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total value of $37,110.72. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 16,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $662,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,051 shares of company stock valued at $3,870,143 in the last ninety days. 28.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SKX opened at $38.68 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.37. Skechers USA Inc has a 52 week low of $25.68 and a 52 week high of $44.49.

Skechers USA Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

