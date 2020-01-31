New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $10.69 Million Stock Holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,264 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of SEI Investments worth $10,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SEIC. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 95.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 433 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 2,764.7% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 487 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 113.5% during the third quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 565 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 4,765 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 375.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 680 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 409.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 871 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William Doran sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total value of $200,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 671,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,977,990.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total transaction of $5,575,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,801,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,894,355.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 187,050 shares of company stock valued at $12,057,138. Company insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SEIC opened at $67.16 on Friday. SEI Investments has a 1 year low of $46.60 and a 1 year high of $67.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.59. The firm has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.02.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). SEI Investments had a return on equity of 30.24% and a net margin of 30.39%. The firm had revenue of $423.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.60%.

SEIC has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $66.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.67.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

