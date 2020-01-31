New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $11.33 Million Position in First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 322,868 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.24% of First Financial Bankshares worth $11,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in First Financial Bankshares by 102.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,535,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $478,338,000 after purchasing an additional 7,870,372 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Financial Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,784,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in First Financial Bankshares by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 444,786 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,824,000 after purchasing an additional 32,375 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in First Financial Bankshares by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 326,937 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,897,000 after purchasing an additional 82,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in First Financial Bankshares by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 264,931 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,157,000 after purchasing an additional 123,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIN opened at $34.55 on Friday. First Financial Bankshares Inc has a 52-week low of $27.13 and a 52-week high of $36.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55 and a beta of 1.16.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 38.54% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $104.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares Inc will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Michael B. Denny purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.77 per share, for a total transaction of $52,155.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,635.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.01 per share, with a total value of $248,571.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 8,900 shares of company stock valued at $310,986. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FFIN. BidaskClub cut shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.75.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services primarily in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

