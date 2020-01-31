New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $11.53 Million Position in First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.18% of First American Financial worth $11,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,753,555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $631,166,000 after purchasing an additional 904,259 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,108,591 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,418,000 after purchasing an additional 199,342 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in First American Financial by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 934,664 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,155,000 after buying an additional 183,295 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in First American Financial by 269.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 536,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,682,000 after buying an additional 391,449 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in First American Financial by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 519,531 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,658,000 after buying an additional 44,531 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FAF opened at $63.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.56. First American Financial Corp has a one year low of $48.30 and a one year high of $64.37. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This is an increase from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.68%.

Several research firms recently commented on FAF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.67.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

