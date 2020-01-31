New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $11.81 Million Position in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,084 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,889 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.08% of Arista Networks worth $11,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ANET. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,921,000. National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 75,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares during the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $670,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $911,000. 59.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ANET opened at $231.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $211.16 and its 200-day moving average is $224.40. Arista Networks Inc has a 52-week low of $173.31 and a 52-week high of $331.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a current ratio of 5.91. The company has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.49.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.50. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.68% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The company had revenue of $654.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Arista Networks Inc will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

ANET has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $275.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $260.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Arista Networks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.12.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.00, for a total transaction of $63,826.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.71, for a total transaction of $2,084,654.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,104.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,646 shares of company stock worth $10,202,831. Insiders own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

