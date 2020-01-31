New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $9.79 Million Stake in Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,637 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.18% of Amedisys worth $9,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMED. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Amedisys news, Director Donald A. Washburn sold 8,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.96, for a total transaction of $1,299,703.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,503,232.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher Gerard sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total transaction of $57,827.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,091 shares in the company, valued at $3,980,315.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,907 shares of company stock worth $2,836,208 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amedisys stock opened at $182.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 47.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $170.80 and its 200 day moving average is $146.45. Amedisys Inc has a 1 year low of $106.65 and a 1 year high of $184.78.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The health services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.25. Amedisys had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 26.53%. The firm had revenue of $494.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amedisys Inc will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Amedisys from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James set a $200.00 price target on shares of Amedisys and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Amedisys in a report on Friday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $206.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.04.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

