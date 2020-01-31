New York State Teachers Retirement System Increases Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 265,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $11,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OHI opened at $42.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a 12 month low of $34.64 and a 12 month high of $45.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.15. The firm has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.31.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.10). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 38.12% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $199.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is currently 88.16%.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $2,200,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 183,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,053,408. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, December 9th. Raymond James lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.32.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

