New York State Teachers Retirement System Increases Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,765 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Pool worth $11,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in POOL. CX Institutional raised its position in Pool by 45.5% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 176 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Pool in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in Pool by 273.6% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 198 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Pool in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Pool in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 15,274 shares of Pool stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.53, for a total value of $3,230,909.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,334,428.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on POOL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 21st. BidaskClub raised Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Pool from $192.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Pool in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $227.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.20.

Shares of NASDAQ POOL opened at $223.97 on Friday. Pool Co. has a twelve month low of $147.76 and a twelve month high of $228.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 35.11, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.86.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

