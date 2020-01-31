New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Holdings in Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,215 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of Kilroy Realty worth $11,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,110,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,495,000 after buying an additional 165,734 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,352,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,349,000 after buying an additional 87,642 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 243,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,928,000 after buying an additional 76,257 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 174,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,613,000 after buying an additional 39,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 172,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,459,000 after buying an additional 32,800 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

KRC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research downgraded Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kilroy Realty in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

In other Kilroy Realty news, CEO John B. Kilroy, Jr. sold 14,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.32, for a total transaction of $1,246,249.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,071,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,318,777.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Tyler H. Rose sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total value of $422,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 121,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,256,490.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty stock opened at $83.88 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.16. The company has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.74. Kilroy Realty Corp has a 52-week low of $68.26 and a 52-week high of $85.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.75%.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.