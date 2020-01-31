New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Holdings in Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,900 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Lamar Advertising worth $11,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in Lamar Advertising by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Lamar Advertising by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its position in Lamar Advertising by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 12,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in Lamar Advertising by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 3,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Lamar Advertising by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lamar Advertising from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.33.

Lamar Advertising stock opened at $93.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76 and a beta of 0.96. Lamar Advertising Co has a 52 week low of $72.32 and a 52 week high of $95.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $457.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.91 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 21.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lamar Advertising Co will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

