New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 17,100 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,332 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,100 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of Williams-Sonoma worth $9,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 103,661 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,047,000 after acquiring an additional 30,861 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 32.6% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 9,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 127.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 34,861 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after buying an additional 19,561 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the third quarter valued at about $1,192,000. Finally, Centric Wealth Management bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter valued at about $643,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total transaction of $1,045,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 399,531 shares in the company, valued at $27,847,310.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WSM. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Argus increased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.11.

Shares of NYSE:WSM opened at $72.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.14 and a twelve month high of $77.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.03.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 33.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.05%.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

