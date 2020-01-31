New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 17,200 Shares of Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 281,558 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,200 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.20% of Toll Brothers worth $11,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Toll Brothers by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in Toll Brothers by 114.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,365 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 13,015 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its position in Toll Brothers by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 27,414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. grew its position in Toll Brothers by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 183,482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,249,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Toll Brothers by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,756 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Christine Garvey sold 16,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total transaction of $691,045.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,934.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TOL has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Toll Brothers from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Cfra upgraded shares of Toll Brothers to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Toll Brothers from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

NYSE TOL opened at $45.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.88. Toll Brothers Inc has a 52 week low of $34.34 and a 52 week high of $46.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 7.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.22.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The construction company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers Inc will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.92%.

Toll Brothers Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

