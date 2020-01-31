New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 4,099 Shares of J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,449 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,099 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.19% of J2 Global worth $8,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCOM. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of J2 Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,677,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in J2 Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,488,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in J2 Global by 24.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 131,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,944,000 after purchasing an additional 25,697 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in J2 Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,046,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in J2 Global by 19.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 132,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,004,000 after purchasing an additional 21,555 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of J2 Global in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Sidoti set a $118.00 target price on shares of J2 Global and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of J2 Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of J2 Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of J2 Global from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.86.

In other J2 Global news, Director Douglas Y. Bech sold 18,398 shares of J2 Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.80, for a total transaction of $1,799,324.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,628,136.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jon Miller sold 20,000 shares of J2 Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total transaction of $1,971,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 161,832 shares in the company, valued at $15,951,780.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

JCOM stock opened at $99.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 33.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.78. J2 Global Inc has a one year low of $73.58 and a one year high of $104.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $344.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.47 million. J2 Global had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 29.54%. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that J2 Global Inc will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Email Marketing; Voice, Backup, and Security; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

