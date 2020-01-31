New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Position in TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,101 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,296 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.25% of TopBuild worth $8,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BLD. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of TopBuild by 364.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 218,912 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,117,000 after acquiring an additional 171,813 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the second quarter worth about $12,667,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of TopBuild by 136.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 104,595 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,656,000 after acquiring an additional 60,352 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in TopBuild in the third quarter worth about $3,375,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in TopBuild by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,496,708 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $454,906,000 after purchasing an additional 28,445 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on TopBuild from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. BTIG Research began coverage on TopBuild in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank started coverage on TopBuild in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. TopBuild presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.80.

In related news, VP Steven P. Raia sold 1,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.88, for a total value of $134,134.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,246 shares in the company, valued at $346,932.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John S. Peterson sold 568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total transaction of $62,332.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $883,407. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,212 shares of company stock valued at $3,158,146 over the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BLD opened at $118.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.79. TopBuild Corp has a 1 year low of $49.56 and a 1 year high of $119.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $682.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.76 million. TopBuild had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 16.15%. TopBuild’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

