New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,213 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.15% of ABIOMED worth $11,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ABIOMED by 9.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,389,676 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $882,977,000 after buying an additional 290,358 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in ABIOMED by 4.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,981,238 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $352,442,000 after buying an additional 93,165 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC lifted its position in ABIOMED by 30.6% during the third quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 306,513 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,525,000 after buying an additional 71,792 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in ABIOMED by 6.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 184,103 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,750,000 after buying an additional 11,330 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in ABIOMED by 28.9% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 143,561 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,538,000 after buying an additional 32,195 shares during the period. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABMD opened at $186.85 on Friday. ABIOMED, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.02 and a 1-year high of $364.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $177.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.02. The company has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 39.09, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.28.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. ABIOMED had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 26.92%. The firm had revenue of $204.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.45 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub raised ABIOMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Raymond James lowered ABIOMED from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on ABIOMED from $215.00 to $198.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Leerink Swann raised their price objective on ABIOMED from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. ABIOMED has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.25.

ABIOMED Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

