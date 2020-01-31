New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 26,900 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 413,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,900 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.08% of Medical Properties Trust worth $8,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. 72.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 4,800 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total value of $102,096.00. Also, insider Holzgrefe Richard acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.09 per share, with a total value of $44,500.00. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPW stock opened at $22.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a current ratio of 6.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.75. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.83 and a 52 week high of $22.82.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $224.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.40 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 41.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 11th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 75.91%.

MPW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.50 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.35.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

