New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 31,844 Shares of Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,844 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Davita worth $11,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Davita by 31.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,398,000 after acquiring an additional 37,375 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Davita during the second quarter valued at about $241,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Davita by 608.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 11,281 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Davita by 8,101.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 314,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,719,000 after acquiring an additional 311,109 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Davita by 16.9% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DVA opened at $82.66 on Friday. Davita Inc has a 12-month low of $43.40 and a 12-month high of $85.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of 31.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.14.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.29. Davita had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 19.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Davita Inc will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DVA. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Davita in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Davita from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Davita in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered shares of Davita from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Davita from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.17.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

