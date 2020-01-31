New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 4,000 Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 160,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.17% of Webster Financial worth $8,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Webster Financial by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Webster Financial by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 54,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Webster Financial by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Webster Financial by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 60,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Webster Financial by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 27,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

In other Webster Financial news, Director Mark Pettie sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total value of $185,280.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,272 shares in the company, valued at $1,633,799.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

WBS stock opened at $46.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.36. Webster Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $42.29 and a twelve month high of $58.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.32.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). Webster Financial had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 26.57%. The business had revenue of $302.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 39.31%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Webster Financial from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Monday, November 25th. Stephens upgraded Webster Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $46.50 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Sandler O’Neill lowered Webster Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.64.

Webster Financial Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

Further Reading: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.