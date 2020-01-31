New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 238,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,883 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.08% of Campbell Soup worth $11,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CPB. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,403,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,841,000 after buying an additional 27,443 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the 2nd quarter worth $39,377,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 884,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,728,000 after buying an additional 109,242 shares during the last quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 678,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,819,000 after buying an additional 27,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 559,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,239,000 after buying an additional 59,518 shares during the last quarter. 50.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on CPB. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a $41.00 price objective on Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.85.

Shares of NYSE CPB opened at $49.03 on Friday. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $32.17 and a 12-month high of $49.56. The company has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.01.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 64.48% and a net margin of 2.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

Read More: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB).

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.