News Corp (NASDAQ:NWS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

News Corp (NASDAQ:NWS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,060,000 shares, an increase of 9.7% from the December 31st total of 2,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 619,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NWS. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of News by 7.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,123,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,450,000 after purchasing an additional 520,465 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of News by 4.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,357,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,726,000 after purchasing an additional 168,482 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of News by 13.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,169,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,323,000 after purchasing an additional 135,790 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in shares of News by 495.3% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 539,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,706,000 after purchasing an additional 448,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of News by 390.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 374,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,225,000 after purchasing an additional 297,930 shares during the last quarter. 10.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NWS. ValuEngine raised News from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of News stock opened at $14.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.70 and a beta of 1.44. News has a fifty-two week low of $11.38 and a fifty-two week high of $15.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.02.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter. News had a positive return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 1.75%.

About News

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

