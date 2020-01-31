NewYorkCoin (NYC) Achieves Market Cap of $1.26 Million

NewYorkCoin (CURRENCY:NYC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. One NewYorkCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, FreiExchange, YoBit and Exrates. NewYorkCoin has a market capitalization of $1.26 million and approximately $1,531.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, NewYorkCoin has traded up 21.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $68.02 or 0.00725962 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00009305 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00000973 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000040 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00007232 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00033394 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000494 BTC.

About NewYorkCoin

NewYorkCoin (CRYPTO:NYC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 4th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 134,024,588,760 coins. NewYorkCoin’s official website is nycoin.community. The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NewYorkCoin Coin Trading

NewYorkCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange, Trade Satoshi, Exrates, YoBit and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NewYorkCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NewYorkCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

