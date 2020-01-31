NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Shares Bought by Chesapeake Wealth Management

Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.3% during the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,436,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.1% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 45,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,696,000 after purchasing an additional 3,827 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,188,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.2% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director James L. Robo sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.39, for a total value of $2,343,900.00. Also, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.37, for a total value of $382,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,565,894.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,135 shares of company stock valued at $11,883,906 over the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NEE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $231.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Guggenheim upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $236.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $214.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.07.

NEE stock opened at $269.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.92 billion, a PE ratio of 34.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.15. NextEra Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $173.35 and a 1 year high of $270.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.09.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

